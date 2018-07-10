Eight-year-old boy in bath as home invaders strike

Three armed robbers grabbed a domestic worker, who was taking refuse outside, at a house on Kremetart Street in Glen Marais, Kempton Park earlier today, Kempton Express reports.

They took her into the house and tied her up. The owners’ son, an eight-year-old boy, was in the bath at the time.

Security members saw the suspicious car and entered the home. The suspects fled on foot, leaving their black vehicle behind. It has been confirmed that the car was stolen in Springs earlier this year.

According to a metro police officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, no one was hurt. According to him, the boy seemed unaware of the invaders until the police arrived.

The homeowners had been notified, and were on their way at the time.

The police and metro police were searching surrounding premises and streets hoping the find the suspects. It is believed they escaped jumping several walls.

