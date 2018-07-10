 
South Africa 10.7.2018 10:23 am

Share information with communities, NW premier tells public servants

North West premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: ANA

North West premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: ANA

Professor Job Mokgoro says public service is not about drawing a salary, but rather serving the community.

Public servants must share information with the community, North West Premier Job Mokgoro said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to managers employed at various provincial departments based in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, as part of his ongoing engagements with internal and external stakeholders as new provincial premier.

He gave the example that he could not get reports of several investigations from provincial departments. “If I struggle to get such information, what about the people on the ground?” he asked.

He said public service was not about drawing a monthly salary, but rather serving the community.

“Public service is a commitment to provide good service to the community, it is a dedication to serve the community,” he told senior managers in Mahikeng.

Mokgoro received a rapturous welcome when he walked into the hall, with the crowd rising and some whistling and ululating.

He was flanked by his adviser Pitso Tolo, administrator in the premier’s office Sibusiso Mpanza, and the administrator in the provincial department of health Jeanette Hunter.

He was outlining his vision and programme of action for the remainder of the current term, while at the same time reiterating his call for improved ways of carrying out public services and putting people first.

Mokgoro was elected North West premier on June 22, following former premier Supra Mahumapelo’s resignation on May 23.

