Man alleges Midrand police refused his job application, station denies blame

A disgruntled community member’s tweet put Midrand police in the spotlight.

In the community member’s tweet on June 16 about an incident that took place at the station, he alleged that he was not properly attended to, reports Midrand Reporter.

This follows a national search run by the South African Police Services (SAPS) for young people seeking to join the police force. The last day for applications was on 15 June.

Midrand station commander Brigadier David Tsotsotso said the opening was advertised in national papers for weeks to ensure that members of the public had sufficient time to apply.

Irvin ‘Talk A Lot Of S***’ Khoza with the Twitter handle @IrvinKettykhoza, in a response to another Twitter user, tweeted: “That would even be better. But here’s what’s worse. They said applications close at 4pm, but the lady that works at the HR department had already closed her door at 3.15pm and refused to take our applications, yet on the advert, it stated doors will be closed at 4pm.”

In a spree of tweets, @IrvinKettyKhoza continued to criticise the station. “I’m also disappointed by the Midrand police. They cannot close the HR office 45 minutes before closing time while we are trying to submit applications fighting unemployment. It’s too much.”

Sergeant Matome Tlamela, the spokesperson of the Midrand police, has responded to the allegations made against the station stating: “The HR office was closed at 3.45pm because that is the station’s off-duty parade time.

“As far as I know, the applications’ office was supposed to close much earlier than 3.45pm. What created a problem was the crowds of people that arrived towards the afternoon alleging that other stations had already closed as early as 12pm.”

