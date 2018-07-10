Government hosts #100MenMarch to raise awareness of abuse

As part of the centenary celebrations of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu, government and various social partners will on Tuesday host a national #100MenMarch to stop violence against women and children.

The march celebrates the lives of the struggle icons but also seeks to raise awareness on the scourge of violence against women and children.

The #100MenMarch centres on the role of men in preventing violence against women and children. The campaign aims to galvanise men across all sectors of society to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina/send me” call by committing themselves to play their part in ending violence and abuse.

The march will begin at Kgosi Mampuru II at 10am and end at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings at 1pm. Participants are assembling at the corner of Kgosi Mampuru II and Madiba Streets in Pretoria.

Tshwane Metro Police officers are monitoring the march.

