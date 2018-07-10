Duduzane left his ‘substantially pregnant’ wife behind in Dubai – report

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane left a “substantially pregnant” wife in Dubai, EWN reports. It’s now possible he might miss the birth of his child if his wife is not able to travel to South Africa.

The young Zuma returned from Dubai on Thursday and was nabbed by officials and questioned upon his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday and the magistrate released him on R100 000 bail.

EWN reports that Zuma made his wife’s pregnancy known to authorities in an affidavit he sent from Dubai before arriving in South Africa.

According to the report, Zuma stated that his wife had not come to the country due to her pregnancy.

Zuma had returned to the country to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral.

His case was set to be heard again on January 24 next year. The matter was postponed as the state wants to lay charges against other accused. Accused number one is Ajay Gupta.

Zuma controversially appeared in court on Monday in ankle chains.

The court imposed conditions on his bail, which included him handing over his passport.

His appearance on Monday made him the most high-profile suspect yet to be formally charged for state capture-related crimes.

Zuma has been charged with corruption arising from the role he played in a failed attempt to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home in October 2015.

It is alleged that, at the meeting, Duduzane, businessperson Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600 million.

Possible corruption charges aren’t Duduzane’s only concern, as he is also expected to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of culpable homicide.

Duduzane had been given until the end of March to explain why he should not be prosecuted for the death of Phumzile Dube, who died after Duduzane’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling in February 2014.

After initially declining to prosecute him in August 2015, the National Prosecuting Authority changed tack when lobby group AfriForum gave them an ultimatum to either prosecute Duduzane or release a nolle prosequi certificate, which would allow their private prosecutions unit under Gerrie Nel to prosecute him.

During an inquest into Dube’s death, a court found that there was prima facie evidence that her death had been caused by Zuma’s negligence.

