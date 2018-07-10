 
menu
South Africa 10.7.2018 07:47 am

Climate change bill heads to North West

ANA
Environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa published the climate change bill in June 2018. Picture supplied.

Environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa published the climate change bill in June 2018. Picture supplied.

Government says the objective of the bill is to build an effective climate change response by all its spheres.

Public consultations on the National Climate Change Bill will be held in Rustenburg in the North West on Tuesday.

The public consultation would be held at Marang in Phokeng outside Rustenburg to allow for public comments on the bill.

The purpose of the bill is to build an effective climate change response and ensure the long-term, transition to a climate resilient and lower carbon economy and society.

The objectives of the proposed Act are to provide for the coordinated and integrated response to climate change and its impacts by all spheres of government in accordance with the principles of cooperative governance as well as provide for the effective management of inevitable climate change impacts through enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change, with a view to building social, economic, and environmental resilience and an adequate national adaptation response in the context of the global climate change response, amongst others.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Death toll in Vietnam flooding rises to 19 22.7.2018
Serial rapist gets 206 years and two life terms behind bars 10.7.2018
Share information with communities, NW premier tells public servants 10.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.