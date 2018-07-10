Climate change bill heads to North West

Public consultations on the National Climate Change Bill will be held in Rustenburg in the North West on Tuesday.

The public consultation would be held at Marang in Phokeng outside Rustenburg to allow for public comments on the bill.

The purpose of the bill is to build an effective climate change response and ensure the long-term, transition to a climate resilient and lower carbon economy and society.

The objectives of the proposed Act are to provide for the coordinated and integrated response to climate change and its impacts by all spheres of government in accordance with the principles of cooperative governance as well as provide for the effective management of inevitable climate change impacts through enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change, with a view to building social, economic, and environmental resilience and an adequate national adaptation response in the context of the global climate change response, amongst others.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.