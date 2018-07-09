Durban police detonate parcel believed to be bomb

Durban police detonated a parcel believed to be a bomb in a supermarket in Wentworth today, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesperson Captain MP Gumede said a bomb threat was called in on Monday afternoon, after a 10-year-old boy arrived at a supermarket handing the manager a brown envelope containing a 9mm bullet with a handwritten letter inside.

“The letter was received by the manager and in that letter it stated that, put money inside the bag and leave the bag/parcel outside the supermarket otherwise a bomb will explode and do not call the police. The boy who delivered that letter alleged that it was given to him by unknown male to deliver,” Gumede said in a statement.

“The manager then brought the envelope personally to the police station, accompanied by the boy. The police attended and cordoned off the scene. The bomb disposal unit arrived and an explosives dog searched inside the supermarket, and a black plastic packet was found at the entrance near the tills.”

Gumede said the parcel was destroyed. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The man who sent the boy into the supermarket with the envelope has not been found and investigations continue.

– African News Agency (ANA)

