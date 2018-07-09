Wage talks in gold mining industry to start this week

Wage talks between mining sector unions and gold producers are expected to start on Wednesday, the Minerals Council South Africa has said.

In a statement, the council, representing AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, said the talks would take place at the Birchwood conference centre and are expected to draw around 200 employer and employee representatives.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Mineworkers (Num), Solidarity, and UASA will negotiate on behalf of miners.

“It is critical that the parties find common ground in the interest of the sustainability of our industry,” said the Minerals Council’s head of employment relations, Motsamai Motlhamme, who will lead the talks on behalf of producers.

The four gold mining companies directly employ around 80 000 workers which include miners, artisans and officials.

– African News Agency (ANA)

