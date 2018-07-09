 
South Africa 9.7.2018 06:41 pm

Wage talks in gold mining industry to start this week

ANA
Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville, 4 May 2018, after 13 workers were trapped underground after three seismic events hit operations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘It is critical that the parties find common ground in the interest of the sustainability of our industry,’ said the Minerals Council.

Wage talks between mining sector unions and gold producers are expected to start on Wednesday, the Minerals Council South Africa has said.

In a statement, the council, representing AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, said the talks would take place at the Birchwood conference centre and are expected to draw around 200 employer and employee representatives.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Mineworkers (Num), Solidarity, and UASA will negotiate on behalf of miners.

“It is critical that the parties find common ground in the interest of the sustainability of our industry,” said the Minerals Council’s head of employment relations, Motsamai Motlhamme, who will lead the talks on behalf of producers.

The four gold mining companies directly employ around 80 000 workers which include miners, artisans and officials.

African News Agency (ANA)

