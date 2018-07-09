Workers in the footwear sector strike over wages

Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) members in the footwear sector went on strike today, the union said.

“Our trade union commenced a national strike ballot in the footwear manufacturing sector on Monday last week. This secret ballot was completed on Friday [past] and 86 percent of our members voted in favour of strike action,” said general secretary Andre Kriel.

Workers are demanding a 9.5 percent wage increase against the employer’s offer of 6.25 percent. Wage increases in the footwear sector were due on July 1 2018.

“We are working jointly with the National Union of Leather & Allied Workers [Nulaw). As at 13h00 today [Monday], our strike survey showed that close to 10 000 footwear workers have embarked on national wage strike action…”

He said the survey showed that most footwear factories have been shut down.

– African News Agency (ANA)

