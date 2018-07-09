 
menu
Business 9.7.2018 04:02 pm

Probe Supra, his officials and KPMG auditor over VBS – Sanco

ANA
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as Premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as Premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

The civic organisation wants to know if people in official positions received bribes to invest in the bank.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) today commended VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal for exposing “massive fraud” allegedly committed by directors of the institution, as well as its majority owner Vele Investments.

VBS Bank has come under inspection after it was revealed that the bank was allegedly looted of more than R1.5 billion by its own management.

The civic group applauded Rooplal for lodging an application to liquidate Vele and the steps being taken to sequestrate the bank’s executives.

“Law enforcement agencies must expand the probe to investigate whether former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, officials in his administration, as well as municipalities in the province and across the country which had invested in VBS received bribes,” said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

Mahlangu said that recouping monies siphoned from the bank will safeguard the interests of investors.

“The R1.5 billion that was allegedly withdrawn through fraudulent transactions by VBS directors must be recovered with interest and those implicated be held accountable,” he said

He called for criminal charges to be instituted against the VBS executive, politicians and senior officials from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and everyone implicated in the alleged fraud.

Mahlangu urged the South African Institute Chartered Accountants (SAICA) to investigate the KPMG auditor who signed off VBS’s books last year despite the massive fraud.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parly police committee, Sanco condemn KwaZulu-Natal minibus taxi killings 22.7.2018
Another head rolls at the PIC over the VBS Bank scandal 13.7.2018
Chickens come home to roost for show-offy ‘VBS big shots’ 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.