Western Cape police search for kidnapped businessman, 65

Western Cape provincial detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 65-year-old businessman who was allegedly kidnapped by five unknown males at his business in Parow on Monday morning.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS), the victim was driving into the basement of his business premises in Stairway Close, De Greens, Parow, when an unknown double cab followed and at the gate forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up. They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction.

Cases of armed robbery and kidnapping were registered for investigation. The victim is known as Mr. Layaqat Allie Parker.

“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance are still unknown at this stage as the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or who witnessed the incident is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Constable Chesron de Vries on 082 493 8472 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” police said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

