Moyane will return to Sars, says lawyer

Suspended SA Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane, who is at the centre of two inquiries, will return to the revenue collector if found not guilty, his lawyer said today.

“He is a public servant and is willing to serve. He will return to Sars if found not guilty,” Eric Mabuza told reporters in Johannesburg.

Mabuza was speaking on behalf of Moyane, who remained quiet and never uttered a word throughout the briefing. The beleaguered Moyane would not respond to questions about how the continuing Sars saga has affected him personally.

His lawyer said his client was “happy” with the latest response from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding Moyane’s objections to the two inquiries he faces. In the response, Ramaphosa told Moyane to wait for the outcome of the disciplinary hearing to be chaired by advocate Azhar Bham where all objections raised will be ironed out.

“The President understands that a hearing is scheduled to take place before advocate Bham SC, at which the same objection pertaining to the alleged unfairness of the parallel processes involving your client will be argued and decided. Given this, the President would like the benefit of advocate Bham’s views on the matter before making a decision on your client’s demands,” read Ramaphosa’s response as penned by the State attorneys.

The response was the “most decisive thing” Ramaphosa has done in the Sars saga, and there was no need to approach the courts, added Mabuza.

He said his client is paying his own legal fees, after Ramaphosa refused to budge and turned down Moyane’s request that taxpayers foot his legal bill.

“He is still standing as you can see…he is paying his fees and continues with his defence.”

The disciplinary hearing chaired by Bham gets underway on July 21, while the Nugent inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars resumes in August.

– African News Agency (ANA)

