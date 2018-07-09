 
South Africa 9.7.2018 01:51 pm

Woman in the dock for allegedly stabbing father of her child with broken mirror

ANA

The police say the man died from a fatal stab wound on his upper arm.

A 31-year-old woman will appear in a Rouxville Magistrates’ Court, Bloemfontein, for allegedly stabbing the father of her child with a broken mirror, police said on Monday.

The woman was arrested on Saturday morning after the 47-year-old man died from stab wounds in Rouxville.

“It is alleged that the deceased summoned the suspect to his rented place to collect money for their child. A fight ensued, and he sustained a fatal stab wound in the upper arm. The murder weapon was confiscated and the suspect was arrested on the scene,” said Sergeant Yanga Ngcukana.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

