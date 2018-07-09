Fochville bus collision leaves two dead, 29 injured

Two people were killed and 29 others injured following a collision between a bus, truck and light motor vehicle on the N12 outside of Fochville, ER24 said on Monday.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Sunday paramedics, along with several other services, responded to an accident scene where they found a man and woman inside a light motor vehicle. They had sustained numerous injuries, and showed no signs of life.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

Meiring said the 29 other people suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Local authorities were on the scene are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

