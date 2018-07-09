Rustenburg mayor defends purchase of 30 new vehicles as cost-effective

The purchasing of 30 new vehicles for the Rustenburg municipality is cost-effective and in the best interest of service delivery, mayor Mpho Khunou said on Monday.

“There has been a lot of talk in Rustenburg about the hiring of vehicles,” he said at the ceremony to mark the purchase of the new fleet. “With this handing over, we are closing the chapter of hiring vehicles. There are a lot of reasons why we find ourselves in the position, but hopefully, we are moving forward.

“This is the first batch, the first phase tomorrow we will be ordering another 50 vehicles,” he said at the symbolic handover of the vehicles at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

Khunou said that procurement of a new fleet was cost-effective relative to using the old vehicles that would often require repairs.

The vehicles would be used by the water and sanitation unit, while public safety received two vehicles.

Last year, workers at water and sanitation went on strike, demanding to be provided with municipal-owned vehicles and refused to use the rented vehicles.

They claimed the rented fleet changed conditions of their of employment and alleged corruption was at the heart of leasing vehicles, pointing out that the municipality could cut costs if it repaired its vehicles instead of renting.

