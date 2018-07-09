 
menu
South Africa 9.7.2018 12:38 pm

SAA works to calm Solidarity with ‘major’ undertakings

ANA
A South African Airways Airbus A320 lands on runway 03R at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, 22 September 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

A South African Airways Airbus A320 lands on runway 03R at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, 22 September 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

Solidarity says the undertakings have come as a result of its intention to bring an application to the courts to have SAA placed under business rescue.

Trade union Solidarity on Monday said it would reveal the extensively written undertakings it had received from South African Airways (SAA).

According to the union, these undertakings have come as a result of its intention to bring an application to the courts to have embattled national carrier SAA placed under business rescue.

Solidarity had made a number of demands during talks between SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana and Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s chief executive.

“Some of the undertakings have major strategic implications for SAA,” Hermann said.

During a scheduled press conference on Tuesday in Centurion, Solidarity will also release a summary of its court application of more than a thousand pages. The way forward will also be discussed as far as the business rescue application is concerned.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More flight drama as AKA throws shade at SAA – again! 19.7.2018
Solidarity, NUM reject gold producers’ wage offer 18.7.2018
SAA honours Madiba with special aircraft logo 18.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.