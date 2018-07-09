SAA works to calm Solidarity with ‘major’ undertakings

Trade union Solidarity on Monday said it would reveal the extensively written undertakings it had received from South African Airways (SAA).

According to the union, these undertakings have come as a result of its intention to bring an application to the courts to have embattled national carrier SAA placed under business rescue.

Solidarity had made a number of demands during talks between SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana and Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s chief executive.

“Some of the undertakings have major strategic implications for SAA,” Hermann said.

During a scheduled press conference on Tuesday in Centurion, Solidarity will also release a summary of its court application of more than a thousand pages. The way forward will also be discussed as far as the business rescue application is concerned.

