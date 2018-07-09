Duduzane’s ankle chains divide Twitter

Twitter was quick to share its offence after former president Jacob Zuma’s done Duduzane’s Monday court appearance.

He will have to rethink his trip back to Dubai after his passport was taken as part of his bail terms.

An ankle-chained Zuma junior was granted R100 000 bail after appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The fact that he appeared in ankle chains suggests the state thinks he is a flight risk, which is also why his passport was taken.

However, the indignity of it did not sit well with some, though others revelled in the schadenfreude.

For his part, Duduzane joked about it, saying: “I quite like the look.”

Ankle chains are for ppl that are flight risks , how do you put that on someone who brought himself to court ? https://t.co/VORiK5zLzY — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) July 9, 2018

If i Will ever vote for @MYANC of @CyrilRamaphosa i will be very stupid, a government that treat blacks like this? #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/yXGaoxzLzh — uZuma uMongameli Qha. (@mduzuma2) July 9, 2018

So #DuduzaneZuma is being harrassed on the strength of an affidavit submitted by a chap who ate the funeral money of our icon Nelson Mandela? Shaun is not serious. Mcebisi Jonas is a crooked man. — andile (@Mngxitama) July 9, 2018

Adriano Mazzotti has submitted an affidavit confessing to serious crimes. He is a free man. #DuduzaneZuma on the basis of an affidavit by a crook called Mncebisi Jonas is being put on leg irons. i know one thing for sure, brutal regimes dont last. — andile (@Mngxitama) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma is out on a R100 000 bail unopposed, he must hand in his passport to authorities and faces corruption. More suspects to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/b4SRmQElRY — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma was bought to Court in a police vehicle. He is currently being held in the court cells, prior to his appearance. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma has been granted 100-thousand Rand bail by the JHB Commercial Crimes court and is expected back in court on 24 January 2019. #SabcNews — rhulani baloyi (@rhulani1baloyi) July 9, 2018

#DuduzaneZuma the case has been postponed to the 24th January 2019. #sabcnews — Mbali Thethani (@MbaliThethani) July 9, 2018

These are the legs of #DuduzaneZuma, he is being treated like a fugitive by the @CyrilRamaphosa government while FW de Klerk who killed many blacks is still enjoying his stay in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/8ejbmol1bb — uZuma uMongameli Qha. (@mduzuma2) July 9, 2018

Chaotic scenes as #DuduzaneZuma arrives at the Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/xpMTCT1xYX — Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) July 9, 2018

That should tell you that NPA doesn't have a case against Duduzane Zuma. https://t.co/M4a55t4ESn — Fanikhaya Ntsinde (@faro_ntsinde) July 9, 2018

So Duduzane Zuma has been evading justice for the longest time and he was granted bail not so long ago. I am lost for words #DududzaneZuma — Tarch (@MakgolaneTarcia) July 9, 2018

WATCH | #DuduzaneZuma leaves the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after being granted a R100 000 bail. (Video by: @Tankmaester ) pic.twitter.com/IYrakElPxg — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) July 9, 2018

His case will be heard again on January 24, 2019, and one of the bail conditions is handing over his passport. The state also plans to lay other charges against Ajay Gupta.

Duduzane is charged with corruption related to state capture-related crimes, including the apparent role he played when deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was allegedly bribed at the Gupta family home in 2015.

Zuma Jr is expected in court again on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court facing a culpable homicide charge linked to the death of Phumzile Dube, who died in an accident Duduzane was involved in.

He was driving his Porsche that collided with a taxi in 2014.

The son of the former president was arrested when he returned from Dubai on Thursday.

Members of parliament appear to have taken the opportunity to pounce on Duduzane’s visit, and may use the opportunity to call on him to account to parliament’s inquiry into state capture crimes.

Parliament might again depend on Duduzane to provide evidence to parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, as neither Duduzane nor the Gupta family have appeared in those hearings before.