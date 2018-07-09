 
South Africa 9.7.2018 11:05 am

Duduzane’s ankle chains divide Twitter

Citizen Reporter
Image: Twitter abutiJosef

When son of the former president appeared in court with chains around his ankles, many on social media weren’t impressed.

Twitter was quick to share its offence after former president Jacob Zuma’s done Duduzane’s Monday court appearance.

He will have to rethink his trip back to Dubai after his passport was taken as part of his bail terms.

An ankle-chained Zuma junior was granted R100 000 bail after appearing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The fact that he appeared in ankle chains suggests the state thinks he is a flight risk, which is also why his passport was taken.

However, the indignity of it did not sit well with some, though others revelled in the schadenfreude.

For his part, Duduzane joked about it, saying: “I quite like the look.”

His case will be heard again on January 24, 2019, and one of the bail conditions is handing over his passport. The state also plans to lay other charges against Ajay Gupta.

Duduzane is charged with corruption related to state capture-related crimes, including the apparent role he played when deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was allegedly bribed at the Gupta family home in 2015.

Zuma Jr is expected in court again on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court facing a culpable homicide charge linked to the death of Phumzile Dube, who died in an accident Duduzane was involved in.

He was driving his Porsche that collided with a taxi in 2014.

The son of the former president was arrested when he returned from Dubai on Thursday.

Members of parliament appear to have taken the opportunity to pounce on Duduzane’s visit, and may use the opportunity to call on him to account to parliament’s inquiry into state capture crimes.

Parliament might again depend on Duduzane to provide evidence to parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, as neither Duduzane nor the Gupta family have appeared in those hearings before.

