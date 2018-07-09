Operation Fiela II nabs more than 400 suspected criminals

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, 476 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, business robberies, house robberies, armed robberies, common robberies, contravening the Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to possession of suspected stolen properties and suspected stolen motor vehicles, Ngoepe told Bosveld Review.

“Operation Fiela II was composed of various Police Units being the Crime Intelligent, Detectives, the Public Order Police, the VIS, K9, Boarder Policing and the Crime Prevention from all levels of command, and was executed through roadblocks, stop and searches, patrols, tracing of wanted suspects,” he explained.

– In Seshego, 21 suspects were arrested for public violence after they destroyed the municipal property. This comes after their eviction of occupying the municipal site illegally. They appeared before Seshego Magistrates’ Court, and were released on warning never to repeat the same offence. On Friday, two suspects were arrested while trying to barricade the road in the early hours of the morning.

– In Musina, police apprehended a municipal traffic official for attempted murder at the local petrol station. The officer shot the victim twice in the stomach after an argument, and was immediately arrested and his firearm confiscated, explained Ngoepe.

During these operations, the following items were confiscated:

– Five vehicles

– Four firearms and ammunition.

– Forty-two sachets of dagga and dagga

– 16 – 750ml of liquor.

– 10kg of crystal meth drug

– Cash amount of money.

All the arrested suspects will appear before various magistrates’ courts throughout the province soon.

