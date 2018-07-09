Sassa says payment system has been stabilised

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which has been experiencing problems in paying beneficiaries, on Monday said it had stabilised its system, and had paid out about R746 million of the R1 billion for grant payments.

In a statement, Sassa said it paid more than 12 million beneficiaries a month and about 700 000 of them have new Sassa cards.

It said it was these beneficiaries who could not draw their money at banks, “notwithstanding the fact that Sassa had already deposited funds into their accounts”.

Sassa apologised for delayed payments, and said efforts had been made round the clock to solve the problems.

“At the moment, R746 million of the R1 billion it [Sassa] is supposed to pay for the July month [has been paid]. This means that just over 72% of payments have been made since all the technical hindrances have been eliminated,” said the statement.

Acting Sassa CEO Abraham Mahlangu said: “Beneficiaries who encounter any problems can contact Sassa tollfree on 0800 60 10 11 or inbox Sassa on social media.

“In extreme cases, Sassa will provide social relief of distress in the form of food parcels to anybody encountering problems with accessing their grants. Issued on behalf of Sassa for enquiries contact Kgomoco Diseko 083 264 1115.”

