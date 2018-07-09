 
South Africa 9.7.2018 08:38 am

Man arrested in connection with George murder

Kristy Kolberg
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

The victim allegedly texted a friend before she was murdered in Voëlklip, George.

A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found on the road to Voëlklip in Herold’s Bay last Thursday, George Herald reports.

The body was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest and her throat was partially slit.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, the suspect was arrested in Knysna and was in possession of stolen goods, including the victim’s cellphone.

The area where the body was found.

The victim allegedly texted a friend shortly before she was murdered.

“They took a right turn ufike e [sic] Herold’s Bay, it’s a gravel road. They are threatening to kill me if I don’t sleep with them now. They are outside the car right now please please talk to the police. I can’t make any call cause they will see me. The are driving a white polo CBS….”, read the WhatsApp message.

“At this stage, he cannot be directly linked to the murder. He has been taken in for questioning and is in custody,” Pojie said.

The investigation continues. More information to follow as it becomes available.

