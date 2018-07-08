Fisherman drowns after being swept off rocks at Hermanus

A fisherman drowned after he was swept off rocks by waves on the Hermanus seafront on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Hermanus duty crew were activated at about 10.10am following reports of a fisherman swept off rocks by waves while angling at Gearings Point in front of the Windsor Hotel, NSRI Hermanus station commander Deon Langenhoven said.

The NSRI sea rescue craft Jaytee III was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Critical Incident Medical (CIC) ambulance service responded, he said.

“On arrival on the scene, our NSRI crew on board our sea rescue craft located the local fisherman, aged in his 50s, approximately 30 metres off-shore in the surfline, and he was rescued onto our sea rescue craft and found to be breathless and pulseless. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts were initiated and he was brought into Hermanus New Harbour where paramedics continued with CPR.

“Sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased by paramedics and the body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket,” Langenhoven said.

– African News Agency (ANA)