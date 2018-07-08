 
South Africa

Seven men arrested for armed robbery of tuck shop and attempted murder

Brits Magistrate's Court

People were allegedly shot at and robbed of their goods at Geluk residence near Brits.

Seven men are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday on several charges of robbery and attempted murder, North West police said on Sunday.

The suspects’ appearance in court followed their arrest on Thursday, July 5 by officers of the Brits policing cluster trio crimes task team, Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

“That was after the team conducted investigations of cases wherein people were allegedly shot at and robbed of their goods at Geluk residence near Brits. According to information received, a number of people were sitting around the fire outside the house at about [7pm] on Saturday, 30 June 2018. The owner of the tuck shop situated in the same premises allegedly went inside the tuck shop when a group of men, some known to him, entered the yard,” Moleko said.

It was alleged that the men started firing shots and ordered everyone around the fire to lie down on the ground. The suspects then searched all the victims and took their cellphones and money. They allegedly proceeded to the tuck shop where they attempted to force entry.

“Due to the door that was blocked from inside by the tuck shop owner, the suspects could not gain entrance. As a result of the shots that the suspects allegedly fired through the door, the tuck shop owner sustained gunshot wounds on the upper body. The suspects then managed to enter the tuck shop where they took cash and groceries and fled the scene.”

They were successfully traced and arrested following a thorough investigation by the team. During the arrest, the police seized a bloodstained jacket and a balaclava. The investigation was continuing, Moleko said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

