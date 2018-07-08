Lover tried to ‘extort cash’ from Limpopo official over sex video

Sunday World is reporting that the Limpopo state official whose sex video was widely circulated this week is allegedly the victim of extortion.

The Citizen reported on Friday that the explicit video that started doing the rounds should not be shared, according to experts. We have seen the video concerned and was informed of the identity of the woman concerned, but sharing such sensitive and private footage could make one liable for prosecution.

The woman allegedly got herself into an online love affair with a younger man without realising he was recording her when they had video call sex. He allegedly then posted the footage on social media, and she was reportedly so shocked that she needed to be hospitalised. Her wedding ring can be seen in the footage.

Her husband is a lawyer who works in the same department as his wife.

Sunday World reports that she was admitted to a psychiatric facility after the video with her “Nigerian lover” leaked. The man can be seen in one corner of the video, also engaged in a sex act.

The paper spoke to the woman, who was too upset to make a statement. Her husband also did not wish to comment.

ALSO READ: Experts warn not to share sex video of Limpopo official

Sunday World spoke to the woman’s counsellor, who told them the woman allegedly fell victim to a demand from her lover for R135 000 to keep the video private. The woman was not able to raise the money, and the video then leaked. The Citizen has seen messages of someone trying to sell the footage to the highest bidder earlier this week.

According to legal experts, if you reshare such private material, you could technically be treated as a cyberbully, or worse.

South Africa has pending cyber-legislation that includes criminalising the distribution of intimate images or footage without consent.

The proposed bill includes possible jail time of up to three years and/or a fine if a message is found to be intimate in nature (ie, involving nudity), and is distributed without the consent of the person depicted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.