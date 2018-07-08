One killed, two injured in Free State horror crash

One person died and two others were injured when a car and a heavy truck collided on the N1 close to Raymond Mhlaba Road near Bloemfontein in the Free State late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

“On arrival, emergency workers found the mangled wreckage of the car on the road surface and the truck on its side some distance further off the road,” Trauma Response Africa spokesman Stanley Schimper said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website on Sunday.

“Realising the severity of the driver of the car’s injuries, paramedics acted quickly by rapidly extricating him from the wreckage before immediately starting advanced life support treatment and intervention.

“He was stabilised on [the] scene and then rushed to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein in a critical condition where he later sadly succumbed to his injuries. The other occupant of the car, as well as the truck driver, miraculously only sustained minor injuries and declined further treatment.”

It was suspected that the truck hit the car from behind, partially running over it before leaving the road and overturning. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash would be investigated by the South African Police Service, Schimper said.

– African News Agency (ANA)