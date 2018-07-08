 
South Africa 8.7.2018 09:42 am

Eastern Cape man due in court for late night rape

ANA
Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey appealed to women not to walk alone.

Butterworth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) officers have arrested a 43-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 52-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday at Phaphasini locality, Mboya village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The victim was allegedly on her way to a traditional ceremony at about 11pm on Wednesday at Phaphasini locality, Mboya village, Willowvale.

“While she was on her way to the traditional ceremony she felt some footsteps from behind. She discovered that it was the suspect, who hails also from the same village,” he said.

The man allegedly accosted the woman and overpowered her, and then raped her.

“The suspect has been avoiding the police but was finally traced and arrested on Saturday 7 July 2018. He has been charged with rape. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday 9 July 2018 on a rape charge,” Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Trevor Mey appealed to women not to walk alone, especially during the night and in bushy areas, as they could become victims of crime.

– African News Agency (ANA)

