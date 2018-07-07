Eight alleged gangsters arrested, two firearms seized in Paarl, Stellenbosch areas

Police in the Paarl and Stellenbosch areas have arrested eight alleged gang members and confiscated two illegal firearms in two separate incident, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Police made inroads in the fight against gang violence when the Paarl public order police (POPS) were called out to a complaint about a shooting incident between gang members on Friday night, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, police members found four men between 16 and 46 years old, and a Rossi .38 special unlicensed firearm with three live rounds of ammunition. These items were seized.”

In a separate incident, in Cloetesville in Stellenbosch at about 11.10pm, police arrested four suspects for illegal possession of a firearm. While doing patrols, police observed the suspects “throwing a black object out of their vehicle”, Rwexana said.

Police took the suspects back to where they had thrown the object from the car, and found a 9mm Vektor pistol with three rounds of ammunition. The four suspects, aged between 19 and 34, were arrested.

All the arrested suspects would appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)