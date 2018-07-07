Five-year-old girl drowns in Pretoria North swimming pool

A five-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Pretoria, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 responded just before 2pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a drowning at a residential pool in Pretoria North, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

Reports from the scene indicated that a five- year-old girl was found by family members “unresponsive in the pool”.

When paramedics arrived at the scene they promptly took over resuscitation efforts from those on the scene. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated and the child was rushed to hospital.

“Despite best efforts by all medical personnel, the child’s condition deteriorated and [she] was tragically declared deceased,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)