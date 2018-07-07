Three nabbed after shootout and car chase in Durban

Three suspects believed to be involved in a number of carjackings and robberies committed in Durban and its surrounds were arrested on Thursday after a shootout with police, Northglen News reports.

The suspects, who had attempted to evade police during a high-speed chase, crashed their vehicle into a tree in Glenwood before being arrested by pursuing officers.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the suspects were found in possession of a police scanner and a police radio handset. They were under surveillance by police on Windermere Road and using a silver Hyundai H1.

“As police tried to intercept their vehicle the suspects sped off. A chase ensued and the suspects sped towards Glenwood, where a shoot-out then ensued. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree on Frere Crescent. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. The members gave chase and four suspects were apprehended. Allen keys, police scanner, police radio handset, remote jammers, various computer boxes, car breaking implements were recovered,” Gwala said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court next week on charges of attempted murder and possession of car breaking implements.

Read original story on northglennews.co.za