Four men arrested, stolen goods retrieved after Cape Town robbery

Four alleged robbers have been arrested, one of whom was wounded during the incident, soon after a jewellery shop was robbed in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Friday, Western Cape police said.

“Swift response by vigilant police led to the arrest of four men who committed a business robbery at a shopping mall in Mitchells Plain [on Friday],” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Police officers responded to the robbery at a jewellery shop. According to information, the four men used a hammer to smash the window and stole watches and jewellery before fleeing on foot.

“Police chased the suspects, and a shooting that left a suspect wounded ensued. The wounded suspect and two other suspects were arrested at the back of the mall.

“[Police officers] chased the fourth suspect, who was also arrested, and bags containing jewellery, watches, cellular phones, and the hammer used in the robbery were seized. Gloves, a mask, and a jacket, presumably belonging to one of the suspects, were also recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene.”

The four men were aged between 22 and 30. Once they had been charged they would appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, Rwexana said.

