South Africa 7.7.2018 08:56 am

Pretoria man missing in sea at Durban beach

ANA
Picture: iStock

A young man from Gauteng went missing while swimming.

No sign has been found of a young man from Gauteng who went missing while swimming in the sea at a beach in Durban late on Friday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Durban duty crew were activated at 6pm on Friday evening following reports of a 20-year-old man, from Pretoria East, missing in the surfline at Durban’s North Beach, NSRI Durban station commander Andre Fletcher said.

The man had reportedly been caught in rip currents while swimming before disappearing beneath the surf.

“NSRI Durban and police search and rescue conducted an extensive search on the scene, but no sign of the man has been found. Police search and rescue will continue in an ongoing search operation and police have opened an investigation,” Fletcher said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

