South Africa 7.7.2018 08:01 am

Mabuza to welcome back 260 Cuban-trained medical students

ANA
Deputy President David Mabuza.

Government is excited that so many doctors are about to add to SA’s pool of qualified doctors.

Deputy President David Mabuza is on Saturday expected to welcome 260 Cuban-trained medical students back to South Africa.

The reception ceremony will be held at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Mabuza is the chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa, which looks into issues of human capital and skills development in the country, Presidency said  in a statement on Friday.

“The return of these students adds to the much needed pool of qualified doctors that will contribute to a better health for the country and its population,” the statement said.

“These students will complete their final sixth-year studies and integration into the South African health system, as part of the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro (NMFC) medical collaboration programme of the Department of Health.”

Mabuza will be accompanied by Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; other senior government officials; and Cuban Ambassador in South Africa, Rodolfo Benites Version.

“South Africa and Cuba have maintained longstanding diplomatic relations since 1994 that resulted in various bilateral agreements on public health including the training of South African medical students in Cuba to sustain the health system.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

