Mabuza chairs inter-ministerial committee on land reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on land reform, chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, the presidency says.

The IMC will coordinate and implement measures to accelerate the redistribution of land, the extension of security of tenure, the provision of agricultural support and the redress of spatial inequality within a broad and comprehensive land redistribution and agricultural development programme, the Presidency said in a statement.

“President Ramaphosa said the appointment of the IMC is in line with his commitment, made during the State-of-the-Nation Address, to accelerate land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation towards security, rural development, poverty reduction and strengthening the economy.”

The IMC comprises of Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma; Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize; Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene; Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha; Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan; and Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi.

“President Ramaphosa will also soon appoint a panel of experts to provide technical support to the IMC as it carries out its important task of expediting land reform through all available measures, including expropriation without compensation.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.