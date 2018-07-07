Energy minister gives fuel-saving tips

To save on fuel, we have to examine our driving habits, says Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

“Ensure correct tyre pressure, balancing and wheel alignment, combine trips, drive below the speed limit – these actions and others will help you save fuel and contain costs,” he said yesterday.

Radebe said the policy conditions to allow for gas and oil exploration had to be finalised through the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

“This will encourage oil and gas exploration in the territorial waters of our country, which in the long run will benefit consumers,” he said.

From January to March this year, more than 2.7 billion litres of petrol was sold in South Africa. About R8 on each litre goes to government. So government banked roughly R22 billion.

However, Radebe said the debate on changing the Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund levy was of concern.

“All economies of our size, which do not produce oil, tax fuel as it is one of the most efficient instruments to raise revenue for governments. It is used for, amongst others, compensating car accident victims and improving road infrastructure. For this reason, a comparison of fuel pricing in the region is not possible, as our developmental tax system is not the same as our regional counterparts,” Radebe said.

Statistics SA warned in March that any sharp increases in the petrol price would put significant upward pressure on overall inflation.

