South Africa 6.7.2018 04:30 pm

Man dies under truck in Linbro Park

ANA
Emergency services attend to the man who was run over by a truck in Linbro Park, 6 July 2018. Picture: ER24

It is believed that the man was thrown from the vehicle when the truck’s cab came loose, and the truck ran over him.

A man, believed to be his 40s, died this afternoon when he was run over by a truck along London Road in Linbro Park, Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived they found a man trapped under the truck.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him,” said Meiring. He was declared dead.

It is believed that the man was thrown from the vehicle when the truck’s cab came loose, and the truck ran over him. It is not clear whether he was the driver of the truck or a passenger.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatality.

African News Agency (ANA)

