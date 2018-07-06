 
South Africa 6.7.2018 03:30 pm

North West state ambulances to focus on emergencies

Rescue Care ambulance. For illustrative purposes only.

Inter-facility transfers will be handled by private ambulances contracted to the province, as part of the department’s turnaround strategy.

State ambulances in the North West will focus on emergencies, Health member of the executive council (MEC) Dr Magome Masike said today.

He said private ambulances contracted in the North West would only be used for inter-facility transfer.

“Ideally you got to have one ambulance per 10 000 people, if you have 3.7 million people in the province what that means is that we need 370 ambulances, we do not have them. We came with a strategy where we needed to outsource a part of the ambulance service for only inter facility transfers,” he said.

Masike was giving a briefing on the state of the department, its turnaround strategy and intervention progress.

The department of health was put under administration, following the near collapse of the healthcare services after a strike by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

He said that they have drawn lessons from the strike in the sense that medication was delivered directly to hospitals rather than depending on depots.

The depots were unable to deliver medication to hospitals during the three-month long Nehawu strike earlier this year.

He said the the department was en route to deliver quality health care to people in the North West.

African News Agency (ANA)

