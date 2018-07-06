Freezing, possibly wet weekend in store for Gauteng

Gauteng’s freezing weekend ahead might also become wet, says the SA Weather Service.

It predicted a 30% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday, reports Centurion Rekord.

“We are expecting a 30% chance of rain, which will be on and off on Sunday and Monday from midday into the evening,” forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said on Friday.

She said Friday and Saturday would be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures were expected to peak at 17°C on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday were expected to bring maximum temperatures of 18°C and 19°C with minimums of 3°C and 6°C respectively.

Monday and Tuesday were expected to start with a minimum of 6°C and 18°C respectively.

