Motorists cautioned about collapsed Roodepoort road

Motorists have been advised to avoid the intersection of Peter and Walnut roads after the road collapsed and developed into a sinkhole earlier today (Friday), reports Roodepoort Northsider.

According to information posted on Facebook by ward 97 councillor Leah Knott, a contractor has damaged a water pipe that has compromised the road structure.

The damage is believed to be the cause of the water outage in the Ruimsig and Amarosa AH areas.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

