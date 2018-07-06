 
South Africa 6.7.2018 01:48 pm

Motorists cautioned about collapsed Roodepoort road

Siso Naile
The sinkhole and cracks after the road collapse. Photos: Sourced.

According to a ward councillor, a contractor has damaged a water pipe that has compromised the road structure.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the intersection of Peter and Walnut roads after the road collapsed and developed into a sinkhole earlier today (Friday), reports Roodepoort Northsider.

According to information posted on Facebook by ward 97 councillor Leah Knott, a contractor has damaged a water pipe that has compromised the road structure.

The water oozing from underground following apparent damage to a water pipe.

The damage is believed to be the cause of the water outage in the Ruimsig and Amarosa AH areas.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

