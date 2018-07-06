Miners to strike against Eskom

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) said on Friday they would jointly march in the Western Cape at the weekend in protest against upcoming electricity tariff increases, among other contentious issues.

The two organisations said they would deliver memorandums to officials at state-owned power company Eskom, the Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC) and the department of labour.

“Members of the SACP and NUM in the Western Cape are taking to the street saying NO to looming electricity tariffs increase, NO to IPPs [indepedent power producers], calling for a review of the bloated executive and the recall of Phakamani Radebe where Eskom is concerned,” they said.

“We further call for a change in the membership system and an end to manipulation of membership funds by the BIBC. The March also demands the improvement of the capacity and investigation on the inspectorate of the department of labour.”

– African News Agency (ANA)