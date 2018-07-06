Ramaphosa takes Thuma Mina close to Zwelithini’s territory

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday take the African National Congress (ANC ) Thuma Mina campaign to the troubled KwaZulu-Natal province.

Ramaphosa will spend Friday and Saturday in three regions Musa Dladla, Ethekwini and KwaDukuza. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said Ramaphosa will be accompanied by provincial and regional leaders and some members of the national executive committee.

He will be at the Pentecostal Church in Empangeni and later engage stakeholders in Chatsworth, Durban. A community meeting will be held a Chastworth Youth Centre.

Ramaphosa will on Saturday roll out the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the Thuma Mina campaign in KwaDukuza. He will start the day with his routine morning walk set to start at Satu Park, and later launch Thuma Mina at Groutville Sportsfield.

His visit follows a heated land imbizo in Ulundi attended by thousands to listen to King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday. Zwelithini was scathing in his address, vowing to protect land administered by the Ingonyama Trust as land expropriation debates and public hearings rage on.

A panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe had concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed to ensure security land tenure for people in rural areas.

Motlanthe’s recommendations have angered Zwelithini and some Zulu descendants who see the report on the trust as an attempt to undermine traditional leadership.

– African News Agency (ANA)