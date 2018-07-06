Car burns in Kinross, Mpumalanga, with driver inside

A motorist’s body could be seen inside a burning vehicle in Kinross just after midnight today July 6, Ridge Times reports.

The burning car was parked in a driveway of a house near Kisme.

According to Alf Byleveldt, the car was engulfed in flames, but the person in the driver’s seat was reclining, and did not move.

Byleveldt, StratconRisk and ER24 were on the scene.

W/O Johan Thusi said police have opened an inquest and are waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death.