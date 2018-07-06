Tshwane metro lifts water restrictions

All water restrictions in Tshwane had been lifted, the metro said this week.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said this had become possible thanks to above-average rains in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) catchment area, reports Centurion Rekord.

This means the watering of gardens before 10am and after 2pm and the filling of swimming pools are now permitted.

“The rainfall has brought relief for the city of Tshwane, other municipalities and customers who rely on Rand Water.”

Mashigo said residents were still being encouraged to continue using water in a far more effective and efficient way.

“The water conservation measures implemented during the initial restrictions should remain a norm.”

Mashigo said if the water demand exceeded the supply, water restrictions would be imposed again.

The metro offered some tips to cut and conserve water consumption:

– Use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets.

– Report water leaks and burst pipes.

– Install water-saving devices.

– Where possible, install a low-flow showerhead and tap aerators.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant plants in the garden.

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

– Collect rainwater for re-use in the garden or for washing the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce evaporation.

– Take a shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

– Consider drilling a borehole for irrigation.

