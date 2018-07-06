 
menu
South Africa 6.7.2018 09:06 am

ANC names its new integrity commissioners

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Former Rivonia trlalist Andrew Mlangeni. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

FILE PICTURE: Former Rivonia trlalist Andrew Mlangeni. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

These will be the people tasked with keeping ANC members on the straight and narrow.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday announced that it had concluded the appointment of the party’s integrity commissioners.

“The ANC National Working Committee met in an ordinary sitting on Monday to process, among other things, the directive of the special National Executive Committee held on 18th June to conclude on the appointment of the Integrity Commissioners and to further set up a task team that will finalise on its terms of reference,” said ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Those appointed include: George Mashamba (chair), Bridgette Mabandla (deputy chairperson), Sophie de Bryun, Sindiso Mfenyana, Sue Rabkin, Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Essop Jassat, Cyril Janjies, and Andrew Mlangeni.

“We trust that the integrity commissioners will aid the organisation in ensuring that its integrity and good standing are upheld, so that we may all take heed in the examples of life-long activists and disciplined members of our movement such as those who have been bestowed with the honours of Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankoe like Tata Nelson Mandela,” said Magashule.

– African National Congress (ANA)

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.