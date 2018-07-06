ANC names its new integrity commissioners

The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday announced that it had concluded the appointment of the party’s integrity commissioners.

“The ANC National Working Committee met in an ordinary sitting on Monday to process, among other things, the directive of the special National Executive Committee held on 18th June to conclude on the appointment of the Integrity Commissioners and to further set up a task team that will finalise on its terms of reference,” said ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Those appointed include: George Mashamba (chair), Bridgette Mabandla (deputy chairperson), Sophie de Bryun, Sindiso Mfenyana, Sue Rabkin, Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Essop Jassat, Cyril Janjies, and Andrew Mlangeni.

“We trust that the integrity commissioners will aid the organisation in ensuring that its integrity and good standing are upheld, so that we may all take heed in the examples of life-long activists and disciplined members of our movement such as those who have been bestowed with the honours of Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankoe like Tata Nelson Mandela,” said Magashule.

– African National Congress (ANA)