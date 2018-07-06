Mabuza heads to North West to patch up potholes in Thuma Mina call

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza will on Friday roll out the “Thuma Mina” national campaign in Mahikeng, North West province.

The campaign urges South Africans to take part in fixing problems that affect their communities.

ANC head of election campaigns Filkile Mbalula said: “We are going even into areas where our people are protesting about service delivery; to understand their issues and resolve them within the power and the mandate that has been given to us.”

Mabuza is also expected to participate in a ceremony to issue title deeds to the elderly and child-headed families. The deputy president will help to patch potholes, repair street lights and initiate a water project.

He will also hold a community meeting.

– African News Agency (ANA)