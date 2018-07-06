PTA East woman describes horror of finding husband ‘murdered’

A woman who found her husband’s lifeless body in their garden says she was devastated by the discovery of his badly bruised body.

Lizé Moreland found her 46-year-old husband, Ronald, lying on the ground after she returned home on Monday evening, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

“He looked as if he was asleep with his hands on the side, but as I moved closer I saw blood and realised something was wrong.”

The hysterical woman yelled out to neighbours for help when she saw that her husband might be dead.

She said that her husband’s body was severely bruised with cable ties around his neck.

“He had cable ties around his neck and bruises on his forehead as though he had been dragged and beaten.

“He was brutally attacked, and he really did not deserve it,” the sobbing wife said.

She said the state in which she found her husband suggested he was a victim of murder.

The mother of two said her husband was a very kind and calm person who always wanted to do good for others.

“He was never aggressive or a fighter. I don’t see who would have wanted to kill him,” Moreland said.

She said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss, but were trying to stick together to get through the tough time.

“We always felt safe when he was around, he always tried to make us smile and he was such a caring person.”

Police spokesperson captain Johannes Maheso said an inquest docket was opened while police tried to figure out the exact circumstances surrounding his death. Maheso said police could not open a murder case until they were certain of what the cause of death was. “The results of the postmortem will determine the outcome of the case,” he said. Maheso said an inquest docket was an automatic process that police followed when they found a body and the circumstances surrounding the death were not obvious.