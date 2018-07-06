ANC exploits us like any boss, says SACP

Government, even when led by the ANC, exploits workers like any other employer, the SA Communist Party (SACP) said on Thursday.

“Government exploits [workers] like any employer; that is the logic of an employer. Capital is the same. Whether private or public, its logical conclusion is to exploit the working class,” North West provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha said at the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) conference in Mahikeng, North West.

He told delegates that the difference between the party and the state was a theoretical question.

“The [African National Congress] ANC is unable to separate that, when you stand up [the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union] Nehawu and [the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA] Denosa and say we are exploited by the department of health, the ANC conclusion is that they are now fighting the ANC that is the conclusion,” Sambatha said.

“But the reality is that the department of health is an employer; whoever leads the department of health has to accept that organised workers have the right to withdraw their labour power because striking, on its own, is a political weapon available for workers.

“The only problem is that public servants organised by Nehawu in health are on strike, public servants organised by Nehawu again in agriculture cannot go in solidarity strike but public servants organised by [the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union] Popcru and [the SA Democratic Teachers Union] Sadtu do not go on a secondary strike.

“The same civil servants, the only thing they are waiting for is that we are waiting; when it comes to us that is when we are going to take up solidarity.”

Sambatha said a solidarity strike was meant to force the employer to respond quicker so that the issues raised by workers in the health sector were addressed.

He said some other public servants had more problems than public servants employed in the health sector but the only thing was that they were not ready to strike.

He further warned delegates not to elect friends into leadership positions, pointing out that that would collapse the organisation.

The Cosatu elective conference in North West was expected to reflect on the progress the federation made since the Rustenburg conference in 2015, and to elect new leadership.

Provincial chairperson Solly Lekhu from the Popcru was nominated unopposed.

Current provincial secretary Job Dliso was contesting the position with Mbuyise Qela from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Sadtu provincial chairperson Mxolisi Bomvana and Elizabeth Mogotsi were contesting the position of the deputy chairperson.

The elections were expected to be conducted on Thursday night and results released on Friday.

Provincial chairperson Solly Lekhu urged delegates to reflect on the ANC’s absence at the conference during commissions, adding that the ANC expected Cosatu to campaign for it in the coming election yet it isolates itself from them.

The ANC did not send a representative to the fifth Cosatu conference or the fourth conference in Rustenburg three years ago.

Cosatu first deputy president Tyotyo James and deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe attended the conference.

North West premier Job Mokgoro addressed the conference on Wednesday.

– African News Agency (ANA).