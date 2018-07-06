 
menu
South Africa 6.7.2018 06:10 am

ANC’s call for fuel levy decrease is farcical – Outa

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage. Picture: Neil McCartney

Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage. Picture: Neil McCartney

It is pure electioneering, mere political rhetoric and downright disingenuous as ‘the country is bankrupt’, according to the lobbyists.

Antitax abuse lobbyists Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has scoffed at the ANC’s call to government to have the fuel levy frozen or decreased, calling it disingenuous electioneering.

An economist also cast doubt on whether government could afford such a tax cut without having to move some numbers around elsewhere.

“You see, this is a farce on the part of the ANC,” said Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage, referring to the ANC’s statement this week calling government to action on the fuel price, amid stormy currency and oil markets.

“To say to government it must only now do what civil society has been telling them to do for years, when government kept putting it up when they shouldn’t have … that is just pure electioneering.”

Meanwhile, National Treasury’s advisory panel on zero-rated VAT items was considering the impact of fuel prices on the poor, said Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

The inland price for a litre of 95 octane unleaded petrol rose to R16.02 this week, sparking a wave of outrage.

But Duvenage said the governing ANC’s call was “too little too late”.

“Now that the fuel price has reached over R16 and there has been a massive public outcry, they now have the audacity to turn around and say government has got to do something.

“Well, the ANC government was warned and they did nothing about it. It can’t affect the freezing of the fuel levy or [Road Accident Fund]. That is just political rhetoric and it is downright disingenuous. The country is bankrupt.”

Economist Sean Muller said government would need to make up for the loss in revenue if the fuel levy were frozen or decreased.

Muller pointed out that the fuel levy contributed approximately 5.5% of national government revenue, amounting to about R70 billion in the 2017-18 financial year.

“The increase in the fuel levy that was proposed in the 2018 budget is expected to bring in an extra R1.2 billion. If that increase was not implemented, or the fuel levy was decreased, government will need to find the revenue elsewhere,” Muller said.

He pointed out that the proposed 33 cents per litre of fuel increase in the RAF levy in the 2018 budget was larger than the increase of 22 cents per litre in the fuel levy, but there was little comment on this.

“The RAF is a serious threat to public finances, with accumulated liabilities of R190 billion,” he said.

simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.