SA, Ghana eye working together on oil exploration

South Africa and Ghana have agreed to elevate bilateral relations, specifically economic ties, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Pretoria today.

“The bilateral discussions that we have had – they were characterised by renewed commitment to forge closer partnerships and to deepen our bilateral cooperation,” Ramaphosa said while addressing a joint press briefing with the Ghanaian leader after their lengthy meeting at the Union Buildings.

“During our talks, we reviewed a range of issues of bilateral, continental and global nature. We noted with great satisfaction the fact that there exists between our two countries, a number of agreements and memoranda that we have entered into in the past to cover a wide range of fields touching on trade, investment, and science and technology.”

Ramaphosa said the two leaders recognised that these agreements are at different stages of implementation, while some are still being negotiated.

“We, as the two presidents, have directed our ministers to ensure full conclusion of these agreements and also to make sure they are implemented so that they can be signed as legal instruments to solidify the mutual cooperation between our two respective countries. We also directed the ministers to finalise negotiations in a number of other interesting areas,” said Ramaphosa.

Akufo-Addo said it was unfortunate that the African continent “has everything” yet it remains the poorest.

He said despite headwinds, particularly increases of crude oil prices globally, his country has managed to bring down the price of electricity for citizens.

“We are taking the risk…it is our considered judgement that bringing down the cost of power will help stimulate economic activity in Ghana and that will then provide us the funds to be able to deal with high crude oil prices. At the same time we are embarking on an ambitious programme of further exploration. That is what I was telling President Ramaphosa and Energy Minister, Honourable [Jeff] Radebe that we are about to undergo a new round of licensing for oil concessions,” he said.

“We are very interested in inviting South Africans to participate in that exercise. We know of the expertise of companies like Sasol, what they can do, they can bring to us.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

