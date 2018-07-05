DA wants soldiers to secure SA’s borders

The police alone cannot secure South African borders, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said today.

“Our offer is that it must not just be the police here. We need the SA African National Defence Force to ensure that ultimately border control is in place. As it stands in South Africa there more VIP security for politicians than there are for citizens,” Maimane said.

He visited the Ramatlabama border post outside Mahikeng today. The border links South Africa and Botswana.

Maimane said drug related crimes have increased at the border post over the past ten years.

He said the manner in which cars were being searched at the border gave criminals confidence that the Ramatlabama border post could be used as a stepping stone to smuggle drugs into South African.

“We do not want our children to die of drugs, crime in South African is going out of control.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

