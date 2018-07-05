Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to shut down water on Sunday

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced that water supplies will be shut down at Gelvandale reservoir on Sunday to allow for repairs to a damaged pipe.
In a statement issued by communications and media management officer Mthubanzi Mniki, the municipality said the water will be shut off early in the morning “by 06h00 to carry out a permanent repair on the 700mm water pipeline that was damaged”.
Water tanks will be provided to affected residents.
Areas expected to be affected include:
Helenvale
Algoa Park
Kwaford
Gelvandale
Zwide
Dora Nginza Hospital
Kwazakhele
Veeplaas
Govan Mbeki Township
Soweto on Sea
Qaqawuli
Mk Silvertown
Parts of New Brighton
Parts of Deal Party
Water tankers will be stationed at:
Dora Nginza Hospital
Kwazakehle Day Hospital
Corner of Njoli and Mavuso Road
Pieter Rademeyer Hall, Algoa Park
Corner of Dyke Road and Whyteleaf Drive
Gelvandale Stadium
Corner of Springbok and Bell Rd
Govan Mbeki Township
– African News Agency (ANA)
