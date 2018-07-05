Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to shut down water on Sunday

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced that water supplies will be shut down at Gelvandale reservoir on Sunday to allow for repairs to a damaged pipe.

In a statement issued by communications and media management officer Mthubanzi Mniki, the municipality said the water will be shut off early in the morning “by 06h00 to carry out a permanent repair on the 700mm water pipeline that was damaged”.

Water tanks will be provided to affected residents.

Areas expected to be affected include:

Helenvale

Algoa Park

Kwaford

Gelvandale

Zwide

Dora Nginza Hospital

Kwazakhele

Veeplaas

Govan Mbeki Township

Soweto on Sea

Qaqawuli

Mk Silvertown

Parts of New Brighton

Parts of Deal Party

Water tankers will be stationed at:

Dora Nginza Hospital

Kwazakehle Day Hospital

Corner of Njoli and Mavuso Road

Pieter Rademeyer Hall, Algoa Park

Corner of Dyke Road and Whyteleaf Drive

Gelvandale Stadium

Corner of Springbok and Bell Rd

Govan Mbeki Township

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.