WATCH: Dramatic footage of Northcliff shootout

Today’s shootout near Northcliff Corner left one armed suspect dead and two more on the run, Northcliff Melville Times reports.

According to SCP (Suburban Crime Prevention) Security’s Clive Maher, three armed suspects attempted to rob a home nearby, but were intercepted by SCP Security.

A chase ensued and the suspects abandoned the vehicle. They tried to hijack another vehicle at a filling station nearby. Maher said the vehicle’s young driver was held at gunpoint and forcefully removed as they attempted to hijack the car.

Maher said the suspects opened fire at the armed guards. They retaliated, leaving one suspect fatally wounded.

The second suspect fled into the surrounding suburb and the third escaped in a taxi toward Melville.

Maher said none of his guards had been injured.

Sophiatown police said their officers were still on the scene this afternoon.

It was initially reported that there were two armed suspects, but it has come to light that three suspects were involved.

By Thursday evening, a video clip taken from the filling station began to circulate. You can watch it below. Warning: It does feature strong language and visuals.

